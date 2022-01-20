O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $10,396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 606.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $659.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $669.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

