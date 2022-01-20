O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $659.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.97.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.