Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.63

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 772550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $993.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

