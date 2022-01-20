Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,659 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.55% of Organon & Co. worth $544,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

OGN stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.