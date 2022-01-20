Orient Walt 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50,131.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $572,862.43 and approximately $50,131.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00056735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.83 or 0.07371815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00061146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,723.21 or 0.99542835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007633 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

