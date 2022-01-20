Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.25. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 25,146 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Origin Agritech by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.

