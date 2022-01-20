Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OESX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

In other news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

