Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Update

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 356,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OESX traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $3.18. 27,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,108. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $98.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

