Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Down 20.5% in December

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 271,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Orion Group by 594.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at $59,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Orion Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 million, a PE ratio of -49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

