Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.35

Shares of Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.35 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.18). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.17), with a volume of 330,621 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.35. The company has a market capitalization of £23.80 million and a P/E ratio of -13.89.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.