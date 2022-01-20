Oslo Asset Management AS Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oslo Asset Management AS bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.7% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.36. 65,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201,428. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

