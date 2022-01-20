Oxygen (OXY) Trading Down 24.2% This Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $18.19 million and approximately $487,777.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.