P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $68.14

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.14, but opened at $72.49. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 94 shares.
Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $831.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.
