PACCAR (PCAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.16 on Thursday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

