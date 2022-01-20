Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. 5,608 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 2,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 72.84% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

