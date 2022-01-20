Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 15,499 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000.

