Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Trading Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.53. 4,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000.

