Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.32. 471,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,989. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

