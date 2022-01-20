Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $1,529,694.40 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PCRX traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $64.00. 625,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,100. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.93. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

