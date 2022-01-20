Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker Sells 2,500 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 625,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.93. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 102,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

