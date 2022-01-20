Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $261.50

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.50 ($3.57) and traded as high as GBX 262 ($3.57). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.45), with a volume of 24,037 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 261.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 256.07. The stock has a market cap of £116.19 million and a PE ratio of 12.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

