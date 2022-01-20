Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $16,285,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 132,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $3,446,218.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,005,836 shares of company stock worth $95,864,617 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

