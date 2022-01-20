Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 186.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,076 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 143,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $86,189,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 132,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $3,446,218.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock valued at $95,864,617 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 6.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

