Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.86.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,031. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.77. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$27.65 and a one year high of C$50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.21.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.06, for a total transaction of C$62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$397,878.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,030.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

