Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,531.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $1,017,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,490. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.62.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $156.02 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.27 and a 12 month high of $355.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.03 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

