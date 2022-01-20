Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,700 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 470,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter worth about $379,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANL opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $176.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $213.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

