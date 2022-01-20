Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,796.47

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,796.47 ($24.51) and traded as low as GBX 316 ($4.31). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 316 ($4.31), with a volume of 601,387 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 22.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,796.47.

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

