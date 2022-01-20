Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Down 2.1%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT) traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.51 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.51 ($0.16). 169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 89,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.16).

The firm has a market cap of £12.07 million and a PE ratio of -4.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.13.

About Panthera Resources (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Panthera Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panthera Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.