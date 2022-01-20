PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.19

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.19 and last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 88136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

