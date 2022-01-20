Parachute (PAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $201,454.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $838,186.38 and approximately $201,454.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00035566 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

