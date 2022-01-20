ParkinGo (GOT) 1-Day Volume Tops $6,900.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $6,900.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00094826 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,374.01 or 1.00147483 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00029607 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00044667 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.56 or 0.00587135 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

