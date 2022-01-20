Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.09.

Shares of PKI traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.55. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$32.78 and a 52-week high of C$41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

