PARSIQ Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $70.93 million and $1.58 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001201 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.95 or 0.00336339 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000141 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007811 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.69 or 0.01282148 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.