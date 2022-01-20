PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Shares Down 4.8%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) shares traded down 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.17. 48,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 68,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. decreased their target price on shares of PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get PARTS iD alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

In other PARTS iD news, Director Edwin Rigaud bought 56,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $119,674.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 43,487 shares of company stock worth $109,959 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PARTS iD in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

PARTS iD Company Profile (NYSE:ID)

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.