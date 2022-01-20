Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.45 and traded as high as C$12.42. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$12.05, with a volume of 137,155 shares traded.

PSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.45. The firm has a market cap of C$993.27 million and a PE ratio of 48.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

