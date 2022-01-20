PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.95.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.37. The stock had a trading volume of 195,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,482,833. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.60 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.27. The company has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

