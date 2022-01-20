PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.95.

PYPL stock traded up $5.41 on Thursday, hitting $178.96. 239,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,482,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.60 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

