Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.77. Paysafe shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 21,575 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Get Paysafe alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 188.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 35,796 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 57.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 45.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the second quarter worth approximately $101,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Paysafe during the second quarter worth approximately $6,101,000.

Paysafe Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.