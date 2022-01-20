Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 137.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PEAR traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,131. Pear Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $14.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,071,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,846,000. Pear Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 25.23% of Pear Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Pear Therapeutics Inc is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.