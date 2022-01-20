Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other Pegasystems news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $333,975. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,313,000 after acquiring an additional 299,695 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after buying an additional 168,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,753,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $96.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $94.47 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.38%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.