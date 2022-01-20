PegNet (PEG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 89.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $82,287.59 and $2,873.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00058246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.50 or 0.07461061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,993.71 or 0.99957775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00066279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007803 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

