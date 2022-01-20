PegNet (PEG) Reaches Market Cap of $76,021.66

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $76,021.66 and approximately $2,466.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.95 or 0.07363793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00061594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,888.66 or 0.99920772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00065061 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007683 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

