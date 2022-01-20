Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 2094171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.23.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

