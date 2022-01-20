PengolinCoin (PGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $218,470.46

PengolinCoin (CURRENCY:PGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One PengolinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PengolinCoin has a total market cap of $218,470.46 and $66,654.00 worth of PengolinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PengolinCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 206.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC.

PengolinCoin Coin Profile

PengolinCoin is a coin. PengolinCoin’s total supply is 31,309,245 coins. PengolinCoin’s official website is pengolincoin.s2ii.xyz . PengolinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PengolinC and its Facebook page is accessible here

PengolinCoin Coin Trading

