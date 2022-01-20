PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,828,000 after purchasing an additional 971,638 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 817,086 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,278,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 494,060 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

