People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,551 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Amundi purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Adobe by 1,528.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

ADBE stock traded up $11.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $528.12. 68,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,840. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $618.47. The company has a market capitalization of $251.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

