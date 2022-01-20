People s United Financial Inc. Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.99. 42,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,430. The firm has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

