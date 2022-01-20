People s United Financial Inc. Has $17.20 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,846 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.58. 7,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,873. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.45 and its 200-day moving average is $175.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $144.67 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

