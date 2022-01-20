People s United Financial Inc. Has $18.67 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,940 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam boosted its stake in Chevron by 30.3% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 34.6% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 53,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 126,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 224.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,201 shares of company stock valued at $46,051,281 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,719,765. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $130.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average of $108.48. The company has a market capitalization of $251.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

