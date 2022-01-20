People s United Financial Inc. Has $23 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,934,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,434,000 after buying an additional 469,441 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,626,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after buying an additional 1,113,025 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 90,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,383. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

